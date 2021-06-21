🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
HELLO !
This is my Company Profile Square Brochure Template. Hope you Appreciate This. If you need any Type Design Don't forget contact with me
Email : graphicshaper@gmail.com
Download Now 👉🏼 https://graphicriver.net/user/graphicshaper/portfolio
Company Profile Square Brochure Template is a designed for Any types of companies. It is made by simple
shapes Although looks very professional. Easy to modify, change colors, dimensions, get
different combinations to suit the feel of your event.
Included Files
* INDD – Adobe InDesign
* IDML – Adobe InDesign
* PDF – Adobe Acrobat Reader
* Read Me Files
Featured
* 210x210mm
* 40 page Designs
* Master Pages
* Auto Page Numbering
* CMYK @ 300 DPI – Print-ready
* Adobe InDesign for CS4, CS5, CS6 and CC (.idml, .indd)
* Primary 10 Amazing Modern Color
* Grids and Guides
* High Resolution
* Easy to edit
* Well Organized Files
* Paragraph and Text styles included
* Customize any Colour with only 1 click
* Documentation File (PDF) included
* Free Fonts used link in download folder
* Model Photograph is not included in the main item download.
* Contact me if you would like info on them