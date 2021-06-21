PoolUndr Homepage Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A redesign for Cardano's (cryptocurrency) PoolUnder (UNDR) Staking Pool homepage as a part of Flux Academy's monthly design challenge.
The goal is to communicate the idea and benefit of staking your Cardano's ADA with a pool, and educate the users about it in brief, plus establish credibility of the UNDR staking pool and why should people choose that over others.
The approach was to convey it by drawing a parallel with the bank interest rewards, and provide a live calculator upfront to realize the benefit and make it tangible instead of just all talk.
I'm open to discussing new project opportunities which require strategically using web design to solve business problems. You can reach out to me at hey@heyparas.com