Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Logo Boss

Cinema Reel Logo

Logo Boss
Logo Boss
Hire Me
  • Save
Cinema Reel Logo logo illustration brand identity agency logo adobe illustrator minimalist logo creative logo logo design creative shape 3d design 3d logo 3d shape circle logo round logo round shape reel logo cinema reel movie reel movie logo
Download color palette

This is my another new shot. I made a minimalistic cinema reel logo. In this logo I used some simple shapes. I used gradient to make it attractive. No font are used in this logo. I am not sure which font suit with the logo icon. Could you please suggest me some fonts name?

I will be happy if you drop your opinion about my cinema reel logo. Critisism is acceptable.
If you need any kind of minimalist logo feel free to contact. Besides, you can buy this logo if you need. I also do other designs. Like flyer, brochure, social media post, web banner etc.

To get in touch:
Email: smshohag691@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801765278132

Logo Boss
Logo Boss
Logo and Brand Identity Specialist!
Hire Me

More by Logo Boss

View profile
    • Like