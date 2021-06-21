🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my another new shot. I made a minimalistic cinema reel logo. In this logo I used some simple shapes. I used gradient to make it attractive. No font are used in this logo. I am not sure which font suit with the logo icon. Could you please suggest me some fonts name?
I will be happy if you drop your opinion about my cinema reel logo. Critisism is acceptable.
If you need any kind of minimalist logo feel free to contact. Besides, you can buy this logo if you need. I also do other designs. Like flyer, brochure, social media post, web banner etc.
To get in touch:
Email: smshohag691@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801765278132