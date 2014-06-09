Uma Gokhale

Fathers Day Clip Art Illustration

Fathers Day Clip Art Illustration clipart illustration fathersday mister men dad vector hipster
Hey mister clip art/illustration set is perfect for use in Father's day cards, wrappers, tags and more! It includes over 23 elements ready to use for web & print.

http://customwebdesignseo.com/product/hey-mister-clip-art-set/

The download includes:
- Customizable .Ai vector file with all the elements
- 300 DPI high resolution print-quality .PNG image with transparent background
- Uncompressed PDF with all the elements so you can easily print without any image editing software

Posted on Jun 9, 2014
