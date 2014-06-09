Fathers Day Clip Art Illustration

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey mister clip art/illustration set is perfect for use in Father's day cards, wrappers, tags and more! It includes over 23 elements ready to use for web & print.
http://customwebdesignseo.com/product/hey-mister-clip-art-set/
The download includes:
- Customizable .Ai vector file with all the elements
- 300 DPI high resolution print-quality .PNG image with transparent background
- Uncompressed PDF with all the elements so you can easily print without any image editing software