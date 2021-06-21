Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 053 :: Header Navigation

Daily UI 053 :: Header Navigation desktop dailyui053 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
These are two minimal headers that feature navigation links using text and icons. Both headers are concise and allow a user easy access to the most important links. The first header could be used in a software as it includes links to a user's dashboard, account, and settings. The second header could be used for a social app as it allows a user to directly access their profile, settings, notifications, search, and menu.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
