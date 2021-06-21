ForSureLetters

Edward Anthony

Edward Anthony zen natural sophisticated classy personal handwritten unique style signature player guitar illustration design logo calligraphy script flow lettering
Download color palette

Signature style logo for a guitar player. 
The logo is a balance between imperfect handwriting and refined digital version with some small adjustments: aligning letters, keeping it more consistent. The hardest challenge was to make a natural and flowing "w" letter connection with "a" letter:)

