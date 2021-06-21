Jade Mihami

Sketch 101 • Presentation

design animation keynote presentation
  1. Introduction.gif
  2. Kezako.png
  3. Bitmap-vs-Vectoriel.gif
  4. Comparison.png

Excerpt of a short presentation to introduce Sketch and the difference between bitmap and vectorial

© 2019

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
