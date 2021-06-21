Summer to Icy Winter Manipulation

This Summer image was converted to Icy Winter image in Photoshop CC 2021. Sunny hills are packed with ice and snow and water gives a frosty look. Quick Selection Tool, Refine, Brush Tool are used to select parts of the image and to make snow and ice.

Curves Adjustment, Levels, Hue and Saturation, Blend If etc. tools are used to manipulate and give a nice icy sunny winter look .