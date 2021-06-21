The Jungle Story playing cards

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We worked on the 36 Days of Type challenge in 2019, creating illustrations of Endangered Species corresponding to each letter of the alphabet. This led to us adding a pack of playing cards to our design with face cards bearing some of our favourite illustrations along with a cool one-line info byte about that particular animal.
The full line-up is here on our insta:
www.instagram.com/submersibletees