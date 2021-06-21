Good for Sale
Linesthetic - icon collection

Price
$59
We are happy to announce our new collection "Linesthetic".

It consists of compound and elaborate line icons that can serve as carousel posts on your social media, web banners or flyers as well. The icons include one main element complemented by additional images that express the idea.

The collection addresses a wide range of themes: business, hobby, traveling, professions, technology and others.

View it on Creative Market: https://creativemarket.com/Boyko.Pictures/6237216-Linesthetic-mini-illustrations

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
