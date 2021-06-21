Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ch Aleem Ud Din

Summer Solstice

Summer Solstice
It's the longest day of the summer today in Pakistan and weather is quite pleasant. Not very hot and quite enjoyable. Good food, sweet refreshing drinks and the setting sun. I'm lying under the green trees and looking at the sun in peace.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
