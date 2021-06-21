🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Today we want to share a design, a topic that is not known to everyone. NFT is a "non-fungible token", a new method of payment on the Internet using electronic currency. Each of the NFTs is unique and exists in a single copy, it cannot be divided, and all information about its author, buyer and all transactions with it is securely stored in the blockchain.
The interface functionality allows people to get familiar with NFT in detail and buy for their own purposes. Cryptonium - NFT marketplace where you can buy different products with cryptocurrency, starting with domain names and finishing with works of art.
