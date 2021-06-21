Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Social Geographies of Food" Conference Logo

The School of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Mandi organized a Young Graduate Meet with the theme "Social Geographies of Food".
The globe represents the world denoting diversity as well as a plate with a spoon and fork on top "binding" the plate (world).
The wheat plant represents food on top of the plate (and the world).

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
