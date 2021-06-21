Mono Lab

Zora Jewels - Jewellery Logo

Zora Jewels - Jewellery Logo letter logo monogram typography fashion logo jewellery logo branding brand identity minimalist design logodesign minimalist minimal brand design
Hello Guys,

My latest work "Zora - Jewellery Logo"

Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊
I am available for freelance hire,
Part-time position (Remote), Project basis, Contract

📩 Email: mono.stocklab@gmail.com
📩 Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/mono_lab

