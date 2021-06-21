Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
S stands for...

S stands for... hand letter drip tattoo slice knife blade energy apple ritual satanic sacrificial dagger 36daysoftype-s 36daysoftype08 thierry fousse illustration
... Sacrificial Dagger
Part of the 36 days of type challenge.

All feedback welcome.

Hi I'm an illustrator. Open for work / inquiries / collab :)
