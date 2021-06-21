Flat Design Vector Character Illustration, Simple 2D Drawing

DAY 43

You are not a creator of your art. Your artistic expression just helps you to create your moment. Don't overthink that what you will create. It doesn't matter that much. Just do it.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Find out more here: www.markrise.art

