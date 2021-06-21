🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Guys :-)
This is the final outcome of my latest portfolio landing page design. Chanchal Chowdhury is most renowned film actor in Bangladesh.
Have any feedback? Most Welcome :)
Press "L" to show some Love to my Design <3
Thank you for your time!
View full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121943259/A-Y-N-A-B-A-J-Chanchal-Chowdhury
If you have any project in mind just say hello at
"dh33m4nd45h3m0n@gmail.com"
Follow Me on Behance I Linkedin I Dribble