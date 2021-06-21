Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dheemaan Daash

A Y N A B A J | Chanchal Chowdhury

Dheemaan Daash
Dheemaan Daash
  • Save
A Y N A B A J | Chanchal Chowdhury photoshop adobe photoshop dheemaansdimension portfolio design landing page design ux ui chanchal chowdhury aynabaj
Download color palette

Hello Guys :-)

This is the final outcome of my latest portfolio landing page design. Chanchal Chowdhury is most renowned film actor in Bangladesh.
Have any feedback? Most Welcome :)

Press "L" to show some Love to my Design <3

Thank you for your time!

View full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121943259/A-Y-N-A-B-A-J-Chanchal-Chowdhury

If you have any project in mind just say hello at
"dh33m4nd45h3m0n@gmail.com"

Follow Me on Behance I Linkedin I Dribble

Dheemaan Daash
Dheemaan Daash

More by Dheemaan Daash

View profile
    • Like