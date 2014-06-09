Mario Jacome

Project Aplisoft

Project Aplisoft branding graphic design illustration logo fox
So here are some updates from my last shot. I added the name of the company with a custom made font. I'm still trying to figure out what version of the fox to use.

Posted on Jun 9, 2014
I draw things 🖌, animate things 🎥, and design things 🖥.
