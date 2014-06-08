YiJing Z.

Intro2ce 1

YiJing Z.
YiJing Z.
  • Save
Intro2ce 1 ios app orange theme full body profile dark theme
Download color palette

A personal project I'm working on, trying out a new way to display profiles, and thought it might be cool to have a full body profile image instead of the tiny circles we normally see.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
YiJing Z.
YiJing Z.

More by YiJing Z.

View profile
    • Like