Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ryogo Toyoda

WIRED Japan edition vol.41

Ryogo Toyoda
Ryogo Toyoda
  • Save
WIRED Japan edition vol.41 infographic isometric low poly town city illustration design cg toy octane c4d 3d cinema4d
WIRED Japan edition vol.41 infographic isometric low poly town city illustration design cg toy octane c4d 3d cinema4d
Download color palette
  1. -Dribbble2.png
  2. dn10763_og.jpg

Cover art for WIRED Japan edition vol.41.
This issue features the state of cities in a pandemic. I used 3D illustrations to show how cities should be in a pandemic.

Ryogo Toyoda
Ryogo Toyoda
3D illustrator

More by Ryogo Toyoda

View profile
    • Like