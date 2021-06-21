Recruit First Homepage

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers 🥰,
I’m excited to share the website design I've been working on with PanicBear team in the last few months: RecruitFirst - Recruitment Agency.
Visit live site here: https://www.recruitfirst.co
Don't forget to Comment and Like if you love this project. Please give me your valuable feedback, which really does mean for me. Stay tuned for further shots and show me a little love by pressing the “L” button.
Thanks for watching! ❤️