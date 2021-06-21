Trending designs to inspire you
Item Details:
https://videohive.net/item/broadcast-news24-package/32521521
Broadcast News Package is an elegantly designed template perfect for professional news Shows, with Openers, On-air graphic, and other additional elements. Very easy to use – just put your photo and video and edit text. Enjoy !! Fast rendering project. Very simple and well organize project.
Features:
No plugins Required, Very simple to edit
Works with After Effects cs6 & above
Full HD Resolution 1920×1080
Easy to Edit Text
Free Font Download Link
Detailed PDF help file included
Fast Render
Project Contains:
Opener News
Breaking News
Countdown
Studio Live:
Live Screen: Live Four Screen, Live Information With Video, Live Three Screen, Live Two Screen
Info Screen: Info Screen One, Info Screen Two, Info Screen Three
Information Card: Information With Picture, Information With Picture_V2 Information Card, Information With Video
Live band: Live band_V1, Live band_V2
Bumper animation
Lower Thard
News Headline: Breaking news Headline, News Headline
Phono Card: Phono Card_V1, Phono Card_V2
Shoulder Box: Shoulder text Box, Shoulder Video/image Box
Background Loop
Two Transition
Music not included, you can buy it https://audiojungle.net/item/cinematic-whoosh/20615622 https://audiojungle.net/item/news-countdown-03/2252973 https://audiojungle.net/item/news-opener/19510445 Font not included, you can buy it https://www.dafont.com/roboto.font Video not included, you can buy it https://pixabay.com/videos/seoul-street-night-neon-traffic-21116/ https://pixabay.com/service/license/
Important notes:
Stock images and video from the preview are not included in the project
The music in the preview is not included
If you have some questions, please contact me on my profile page