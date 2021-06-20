Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Priscila Araujo

Daily UI # 001 - Sign Up / Cadastre-se

Priscila Araujo
Priscila Araujo
  • Save
Daily UI # 001 - Sign Up / Cadastre-se
Download color palette

Daily UI # 001
Visual concept inspired by Yoga Co. @prileiteyoga

Hey guys 👋 This is my first photo here on Dribbble.
I really hope you enjoy it.

This work is just a personal exercise and has no connection with the Yoga Co community. My intention is to honor this sensational yoga instructor who changed my life.

Do you have any comments? Please let me know.

Credits:
The girl illustration by freepik
Brand: YogaCo.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Priscila Araujo
Priscila Araujo
Like