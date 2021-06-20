Daily UI # 001 - Sign Up / Cadastre-se

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI # 001
Visual concept inspired by Yoga Co. @prileiteyoga
Hey guys 👋 This is my first photo here on Dribbble.
I really hope you enjoy it.
This work is just a personal exercise and has no connection with the Yoga Co community. My intention is to honor this sensational yoga instructor who changed my life.
Do you have any comments? Please let me know.
Credits:
The girl illustration by freepik
Brand: YogaCo.