Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rachel How | Product Designer, Webflow Developer

Dating App: Meet people near you

Rachel How | Product Designer, Webflow Developer
Rachel How | Product Designer, Webflow Developer
  • Save
Dating App: Meet people near you interaction design ux design ui design product design malaysia figma design ux ui
Download color palette

A dating app to meet people near you, launching soon. The user experience was crafted to simplify the discovery of new people nearby, with a primary focus on the person's profile before messaging them.

Note: The final colour scheme and the button copy is not my decision.

Rachel How | Product Designer, Webflow Developer
Rachel How | Product Designer, Webflow Developer

More by Rachel How | Product Designer, Webflow Developer

View profile
    • Like