Beauty Swing - Modern Serif Font

Introducing Beauty Swing- A Serif Font

A fabulous, elegant, and modern serif font that’ll engage your audience and make your branding stand out. This stylish font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Perfect for social media branding projects, fashion designs, printed quotes, or even as a stylish text overlay to any background image and many more!

Beauty Swing includes Multilingual option to make your branding reach a global audience.

Includes:

Beauty Swing (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Standard Ligatures

Stylistic Sets

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13299/beauty_swing.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/beauty-swing/