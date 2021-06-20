Beauty Swing - Modern Serif Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Beauty Swing- A Serif Font
A fabulous, elegant, and modern serif font that’ll engage your audience and make your branding stand out. This stylish font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Perfect for social media branding projects, fashion designs, printed quotes, or even as a stylish text overlay to any background image and many more!
Beauty Swing includes Multilingual option to make your branding reach a global audience.
Includes:
Beauty Swing (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standard Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13299/beauty_swing.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/beauty-swing/