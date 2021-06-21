Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbble fam,
as our team finalised the project, we wanted to create a project breakdown and show everything that has been created in one place. You can check the SBH+ case study on Behance or view the live website at sbhplus.com. Big kudos goes to our friends at euroart93 that were responsible for development.
SBH+ is a group of no-settle experts specialising in staffing clients who are on the forefront of modern technology and creative.
✌Happy to hear your thoughts.
