[Freebie] 7 Low Poly Backgrounds (svg & png)

[Freebie] 7 Low Poly Backgrounds (svg & png) low poly freebie freebbble backgrounds geometry free faceted colorful
Inspired by Rounded Hexagon I created 7 low-poly geometric backgrounds. Each background is 3000x2000 and available as an SVG and a PNG. Free for all purposes, commercial or otherwise. You can download all of them here: http://bit.ly/freebckrnds.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
