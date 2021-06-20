Valentin Sauts

Grab Vintage app

Valentin Sauts
Valentin Sauts
Hire Me
  • Save
Grab Vintage app sell chat video translation bloggers style fashion trend lux vintage streamer stream application interaction design mobile app app interface ux ui product design
Download color palette

Hello friends :) Meet my new project, which I made in cooperation with https://dribbble.com/Mary_Kostyukevich

This is a mobile app for streamers who stream directly from vintage stores and resell rare clothing. Lean consumption and all that

Valentin Sauts
Valentin Sauts
Art Director & Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Valentin Sauts

View profile
    • Like