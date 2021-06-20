Doodle By Meg

Doodle Hog: Endangered Species Coloring Book

Doodle By Meg
Doodle By Meg
Hire Me
  • Save
Doodle Hog: Endangered Species Coloring Book animal endangered species animals tiger coloring book procreate lettering typography drawing illustration design
Download color palette

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121922129/Doodle-Hog-Endangered-Species-Coloring-Book

I created this coloring book for Doodle Hog. It is focused on Endangered species. Each page features a different animal and facts about them. These facts are fill in the blank activities for the user to look up themselves and learn about the animals. I designed activities, abstract pages, pattern pages, and typographic pages to entertain the user and create variety within the book. The book also also has a set of stickers with it as well.
https://www.doodlehog.com

Doodle By Meg
Doodle By Meg
Hi! I'm Meghan and I like to make things.

More by Doodle By Meg

View profile
    • Like