Deer Writers

Deer Writers writers pen animals logo deer logo negative space combination mark combination logo logodesigns logodesign illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer art branding logo graphic design
This design is for a writers community. And for my concept I tried to create a negative space design that combine between pen and deer.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends and have a wonderful weekend 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

