Deer Writers

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design is for a writers community. And for my concept I tried to create a negative space design that combine between pen and deer.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends and have a wonderful weekend 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com