business card

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Looking for a professional?
This is Pias An experienced graphic designer using Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator & Corel Draw. I enjoy creating unique & professional quality designs for Business Cards, Letterheads & Envelopes. I’ll create the designs based on your needs to make it a perfect identity for your business. You must love it!
WHAT DO I NEED FROM YOU?
I need your Logo, your name, Title/Position, Phone Number, Email, Website, Address, Services and whatever you want to put on the card.
ABOUT MY SERVICE:
Professional & Quality Design
High-Resolution Guaranteed
Quick Response
Quick Revisions until you satisfied
Friendly Communication
Free Minor changes anytime
I WILL PROVIDE:
300 dpi CMYK Color Format
JPG & PDF Print-Ready Files
Editable PSD or Ai Source File (Not included on the basic gig)
Double-sided design
100% Compatible Size for VistaPrint, GotPrint & Moo.com
Also available any custom sized design!
Order with confidence!
Looking forward to hearing from you :) Have a great day!
Main Type
Business Cards
Image File Format
AI
JPG
PDF
PNG
PSD