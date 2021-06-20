business card

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
This is Pias An experienced graphic designer using Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator & Corel Draw. I enjoy creating unique & professional quality designs for Business Cards, Letterheads & Envelopes. I’ll create the designs based on your needs to make it a perfect identity for your business. You must love it!

WHAT DO I NEED FROM YOU?

I need your Logo, your name, Title/Position, Phone Number, Email, Website, Address, Services and whatever you want to put on the card.

ABOUT MY SERVICE:

Professional & Quality Design
High-Resolution Guaranteed
Quick Response
Quick Revisions until you satisfied
Friendly Communication
Free Minor changes anytime

I WILL PROVIDE:

300 dpi CMYK Color Format
JPG & PDF Print-Ready Files
Editable PSD or Ai Source File (Not included on the basic gig)
Double-sided design

100% Compatible Size for VistaPrint, GotPrint & Moo.com

Also available any custom sized design!

Order with confidence!

Looking forward to hearing from you :) Have a great day!

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
