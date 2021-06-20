Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anwesha Majhi

Logo design

Anwesha Majhi
Anwesha Majhi
Logo design branding logo vector typography illustration design
Sashakt is a multi-level, multi-stakeholder multi-partner(NGOs-Government-Agencies-Networks-Media-Individuals-Parents-Philanthropic Organizations-Students) campaign aiming to build awareness on laws on disability (RPwD Act 2016) and the existing government facilities for persons with disabilities.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Anwesha Majhi
Anwesha Majhi

