Podcast - Mobile Application UI/UX

Today I'm going to share my design exploration project for Podcast mobile application. In this project, I start with hand-drawing the wireframes to define the layout and the hierarchy. Then, I convert those hand-drawed wireframes into digital pages using Figma and finished my design by adding color, shadows, posters, and other UI elements

