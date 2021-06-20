Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nico Wilson

Podcast - Mobile Application UI/UX

Podcast - Mobile Application UI/UX music ui podcast mobile design ux
Hi, Dribbble
Today I'm going to share my design exploration project for Podcast mobile application. In this project, I start with hand-drawing the wireframes to define the layout and the hierarchy. Then, I convert those hand-drawed wireframes into digital pages using Figma and finished my design by adding color, shadows, posters, and other UI elements

Thanks for watching.

Here is my Instagram link:
https://www.instagram.com/nicowilson_ux

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
