094 Daily UI - News

A Travel theme news website, displaying country home information for weekend breaks. Additional features of the site include, linked / targeted advertising for visitors, chat facility, quick links to resources that visitors / users may find useful for instance Coffee Houses, Spa locations.

Images courtesy:

Alex Bertha Unsplash

Brooke Lark Unsplash

Evelyn Paris Unsplash

GC Libraries Creative Tech Lab Unsplash

Lastminute.com Banner ad

Jet2Villas Banner ad