Product Visualization: Headphone | Cinema 4D and After Effects

Watch Animation: https://youtu.be/D4HxH4u_oEM
Product Visualization: Headphone
Software: Cinema 4D, After Effects
Modeling, Animation, Compositing: Ahmed Ziaus Salam
Please provide your valuable feedback. I am new in this industry so your valuable feedback will be helpful for me to further Improvement. #cinema4D #3dmodeling #productvisualization #aftereffects