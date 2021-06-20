🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Old age home & care service based NGO Smit Foundation contacted us to create a Logo, Business Stationary and website design for their project called JivanRang Care Centre. JivanRang is a care centre which provides non- clinical accomodation for Senior Citizen, disabled, Neurological Care, Pre & Post Operation Care, Bedridden patients care, Anybody who needs assistance for meeting their daily living. While designing our focus was content detailing, high quality images, font and text format, design style continuity and color.
Softwares We Used :- Adobe Xd, Photoshop, illustrator.