Old age home & care service based NGO Smit Foundation contacted us to create a Logo, Business Stationary and website design for their project called JivanRang Care Centre. JivanRang is a care centre which provides non- clinical accomodation for Senior Citizen, disabled, Neurological Care, Pre & Post Operation Care, Bedridden patients care, Anybody who needs assistance for meeting their daily living. While designing our focus was content detailing, high quality images, font and text format, design style continuity and color.

Softwares We Used :- Adobe Xd, Photoshop, illustrator.