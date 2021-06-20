7 GEN Technologies

Jimaar Official

7Gen technologies IT based agency contact us to redesign their new logo mark to a new
colour palette, typography, graphic design, illustration, website, Also we have done social media marketing for them. The idea behind redesigning was to give them a new fresh identity and best user experience to their users. While designing this project our focus points was that the website should be user-friendly navigation, eye-catching design layout, responsive design, good quality content.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
