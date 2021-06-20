Rifki Muhammad

Audiobook App

Rifki Muhammad
Rifki Muhammad
  • Save
Audiobook App clean book app audiobook book minimalist ux ui figma design
Download color palette

Hai guys..

This is my exploration design for Audiobook App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! 🙂

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Rifki Muhammad
Rifki Muhammad

More by Rifki Muhammad

View profile
    • Like