Lux Nova⚜️

Online shop - Squeaky clothing

Online shop - Squeaky clothing filters product detail product clothing ecommerce typography web design uiux figma
Hi dribbblers 🏀

This is my try of a redesign of product detail and filter subpages of the website www.piskacie.com

What do you think?

I wish you a wonderful day 😊 🏄‍♂️

