Kazuhiro Hikida

Flash Message (Messaging app)

Kazuhiro Hikida
Kazuhiro Hikida
  • Save
Flash Message (Messaging app) flash message app messaging ui smartphone sketch ui design design daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

This Flash Message design is based on the image of a fictitious messaging app.
If you like this and press like button, I'm so happy!

Kazuhiro Hikida
Kazuhiro Hikida

More by Kazuhiro Hikida

View profile
    • Like