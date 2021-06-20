Alexandru Circo

Customizable Color iPhone 12 Pro Mockup

Customizable Color iPhone 12 Pro Mockup app design app ui ui color iphone mockup iphone mockup iphone 12 mockup iphone 12
Download color palette

Made a mockup for iPhone 12 as well. Adjust the color to anything you'd like.
Get Mockup - Creative Market

Or grab a free copy with preset colors:
Google Drive

