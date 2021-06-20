Daniel Ahmadi

Event Management System (Case Study) p.1

Daniel Ahmadi
Daniel Ahmadi
Event Management System (Case Study) p.1 ui appdesign userinterface uidesign minimal design mobile web product concert app event app management system
  1. Sign up Register 1.png
  2. Sign up Register 2.png
  3. Sign up Register 3.png

Hello guys 👋

Full Case Study - Behance
Ardalan and I collaborated on an interesting project and we decided to make a Case Study for this project.

The first part of this Case Study is related to the Login and Registration process, we tried to say all the points.

We have made the next parts of the product as a Case Study that we will upload for you in the future.

Daniel Ahmadi
Daniel Ahmadi
- Product Designer 🔥
