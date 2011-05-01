Pii Asriani

Fatal Femme

Fatal Femme illustration typography indonesia ghost myth
This is my typography project called Fatal Femme. Named from femme fatale, in French phrase it means 'deadly woman'. Each type has different character of Indonesian myths and ghosts.

Posted on May 1, 2011
