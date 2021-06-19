Kyle Weekley

Business Card Design - Managed Services I.T. Company

Business Card Design - Managed Services I.T. Company
This is a business card design that I created for a managed services I.T. company. This card features a QR code that leads directly to their website. My favorite part of this design is the contrast between the front and back of the business card.

