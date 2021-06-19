Business Card Design - Managed Services I.T. Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a business card design that I created for a managed services I.T. company. This card features a QR code that leads directly to their website. My favorite part of this design is the contrast between the front and back of the business card.