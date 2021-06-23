Nicolas Solerieu

Broadcast UI moments

Nicolas Solerieu
Nicolas Solerieu
  • Save
Broadcast UI moments welcome group messages dashboard feed web app productivity product ui layout
Download color palette

Refining our main UX touchpoint, bringing some color and space, making the UI most of the work as the product is still in early stage.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Nicolas Solerieu
Nicolas Solerieu
Making things, mostly for Opendoor

More by Nicolas Solerieu

View profile
    • Like