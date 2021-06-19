Ugochi ®

self portrait

I like to wear this dress that I sewed. I sewed , maybe 7 copies so far. I like wearing the same thing over and over. Like Karl Lagerfeld. Anyway I ordered this fabric online that turned out to be a little see through. But I dont want it to go to waste so I'm making dresses out of it and wearing them, despite the sheerness. Anyway, this is me.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
