self portrait

I like to wear this dress that I sewed. I sewed , maybe 7 copies so far. I like wearing the same thing over and over. Like Karl Lagerfeld. Anyway I ordered this fabric online that turned out to be a little see through. But I dont want it to go to waste so I'm making dresses out of it and wearing them, despite the sheerness. Anyway, this is me.