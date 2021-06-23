Alyssa Stormes

SUPERGAY EVERYDAY Vector Sticker Pride Month 2021

Alyssa Stormes
Alyssa Stormes
SUPERGAY EVERYDAY Vector Sticker Pride Month 2021 sticker design letterform type face bubble type retro font vector icon hand lettering cartoon lettering bright color pop pride pride month queer artist
Made with adobe fresco, type focused sticker design, part of Pride sticker pack for 2021!

Alyssa Stormes
Alyssa Stormes
Animator, Vector Artist, Graphic Tee Queen

