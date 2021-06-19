Yuriy 🧠

Zen Walk - make walking meaningful

app ui clean design nature green plant nature app trees social mission clean ui onboarding
Swapping the car for walking, cycling and e-biking even just one day a week makes a significant impact on personal carbon emissions in cities.

Our app Zen Walk want to motivate people to walk more by using social mission with planting trees

Using neuroscience to build addictive products
