3D Illustration Breakdown

I recently discovered camera mapping. It's a great tool for adding a bit of 3D to 2D Illustrations. While it's limited in how far you can see around the 3D object. I think it's a great way to fake 3D in your 2D animations. What's also great about this approach, is not having to worry about how to light or render your scene.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Illustrator, Animator

