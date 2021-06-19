Prateek Saini (PS)

Setget Website

Prateek Saini (PS)
Prateek Saini (PS)
Hire Me
  • Save
Setget Website logo typography clean illustration image graphic design figma web 3d online website webs
Setget Website logo typography clean illustration image graphic design figma web 3d online website webs
Download color palette
  1. SetGet.png
  2. Hero Screen.png

Hey People,
I am excited to share the website design I've been working on, today with you. I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!
Press L if you want to show some love ❤️

✉️ Have a project idea?
I am available for new projects Prateeksaini2802@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +91-9599332404

Prateek Saini (PS)
Prateek Saini (PS)
Design Awesome Experience, available for freelance/remote
Hire Me

More by Prateek Saini (PS)

View profile
    • Like